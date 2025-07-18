RE: Johnson & Wales

I am a former trustee and graduate of Johnson & Wales University (class of 1973). I served as a trustee for over seven years and during that time worked to be a proper fiduciary of the university. I applaud your June 23 article “The Rise and Fall of Johnson & Wales University.” The article fully captures my personal frustration with university leadership, most significantly Chancellor Mim L. Runey.

As a first-generation college graduate, I also established an endowed scholarship in my family’s name to benefit students coming from a background similar to mine, who are looking to get into a finance/business-professional role.

When I resigned my role as trustee and chair of the academic subcommittee a couple months ago, it came as a result of frustration not only about moving the academic needle and managing my endowed scholarship but about the loss of over 30 established academic leaders over the years. These leaders were not included in the recent staff/faculty terminations mentioned. These academic leaders were brought in to build and develop key programs not part of Culinary. Most lasted a year or more and then suddenly were no longer part of the university.

The root of the problem at Johnson & Wales is Chancellor Runey. People are afraid to challenge her for fear of retaliation and dismissal. Her friends thrive, but many are just afraid to challenge and speak up for fear of being ostracized. Many of these people have gone on to other colleges and universities to build very innovative programs. Just look at the recent promotion of Joe Greene to president. I have great respect for Joe in his financial leadership. But for Joe, JWU would have collapsed years ago. My point is that the university at the board’s direction should have used the opportunity to build an effective bench with some new talent who could possibly serve as a replacement for Chancellor Runey. The time for fresh talent and ideas is now.

It is a shame that proud graduates, like myself, are watching the collapse of what was a fine institution. The university led culinary arts for many years, only to then fall to a distant second or further behind the Culinary Institute of America and to two-year institutions popping up all over the country. They lost their way and bet it all on one-dimensional education, favoring Culinary and Hospitality. They have all but abandoned the very foundation of their business, education.

This is my first external outreach. I have written several letters expressing these issues to the board chair and vice chair but receive little if any response.

Thank you for caring enough to write this piece. We all hope that the university can find its way, but each day I become less and less certain they will without bold moves.

-Philip Renaud, Johnson & Wales University, Class of 1973