Medicine, Moral Formation, and the Recovery of Discourse

In recent years, it has become something of a commonplace to say that American institutions are losing their sense of purpose. Universities, once understood as places for the disciplined pursuit of truth, now struggle to sustain genuine intellectual diversity. Professions that once carried an internal sense of vocation increasingly operate under external pressures—economic, bureaucratic, and ideological—that compete with their traditional ends.

Medicine is no exception. By many measures, modern medicine is more powerful than ever, yet both patients and practitioners sense something amiss. Patients often feel managed rather than cared for. Clinicians, for their part, report rising rates of burnout and moral distress. The language of “providers” and “delivery systems” has displaced older notions of the physician as healer. Within academic medicine, serious disagreement about foundational questions (What is medicine for? What does a good physician owe a patient?) is often muted rather than explored.

It is into this unsettled landscape that the Hippocratic Society has quietly emerged.

By many measures, modern medicine is more powerful than ever, yet both patients and practitioners sense something amiss. Founded in 2023 by a group of academic physicians, the Society is animated by a simple mission: to form and sustain clinicians in the practice and pursuit of good medicine. Behind that mission lies a more ambitious project, one that touches not only the future of medicine but also the possibility of renewing civil discourse within American universities.

At its core, the Hippocratic Society begins with a diagnosis: that contemporary medical education and practice have largely neglected the moral formation of clinicians. Students master biochemistry, physiology, and clinical technique but receive comparatively little guidance in cultivating the habits of judgment, courage, and integrity that define excellent practitioners. Health systems, meanwhile, often treat clinicians as interchangeable “providers,” valued more for efficiency than for clinical excellence.

Contemporary medical education and practice have largely neglected the moral formation of clinicians. The Society proposes a different vision. Good medicine, it insists, requires not only technical competence but also moral seriousness. It requires practitioners capable of prudence, capable of discerning in concrete situations what a patient’s good actually demands. Such judgment cannot be reduced to protocols or outsourced to third parties. It must be formed and exercised by clinicians themselves.

This emphasis on formation is not nostalgic. It is, rather, a recognition that medicine is an inherently moral practice. Decisions about when to intervene, when to refrain, when to prioritize comfort over cure, or how to respond when patients request what a clinician believes is harmful—these are not merely technical questions. Answering them well requires having been shaped by sustained reflection, dialogue, and experience.

To that end, the Hippocratic Society has built its work around a set of practices that are as old as the professions themselves: study, conversation, and mentorship.

Its “Hippocratic Fora,” now active at a growing number of medical schools and universities, bring together pre-medical students, medical trainees, and practicing clinicians for regular, structured discussions. Participants read texts from medicine, philosophy, and the humanities; they analyze clinical cases; they debate contested questions. The aim is not to produce agreement but to cultivate the intellectual and moral habits necessary for good judgment.

Equally significant is the Society’s commitment to open discourse. At a time when many academic environments struggle to host genuine debate, particularly on ethically charged issues, the Hippocratic Society has made such dialogue central to its identity. Through public symposia, it brings together speakers who disagree, sometimes sharply, about the most important questions in medicine. These conversations are conducted with an expectation of seriousness and charity but without the demand for ideological conformity.

This commitment has broader implications. The Society is explicitly nonpartisan and nonsectarian. It does not take positions on public policy or contested bioethical questions. Instead, it insists that clinicians must be free to reason together about such matters, drawing on their own moral and intellectual traditions, and to practice in accordance with their conscientious judgments.

In this respect, the Hippocratic Society offers a model of viewpoint diversity that is neither procedural nor merely performative. It does not treat disagreement as a problem to be managed but as a resource for pursuing truth. It grounds that pursuit in a shared professional commitment to the good of patients and to the integrity of medicine itself.

The early growth of the Society suggests that this approach is meeting a real need. Since the organization’s founding, 37 chapters have been established at a range of institutions, from major academic medical centers to undergraduate campuses. New chapters continue to launch across the United States, with initial efforts now extending internationally. A national conference, leadership-training programs, and an expanding set of curricular resources are helping to knit these local efforts into a broader network.

The Hippocratic Society offers a model of viewpoint diversity that is neither procedural nor merely performative. Yet the Society’s ambitions are not primarily institutional. Its leaders are clear that success will not be measured simply by the number of chapters or events. The deeper aim is the formation of a generation of clinicians who are recognizable by their peers and by their patients as trustworthy healers: men and women marked by knowledge, skill, and compassion but also by wisdom, courage, and integrity.

When professions recover their internal standards, they can exert a quiet but powerful influence on the wider society. If that aim is realized, its effects could extend well beyond medicine. The habits cultivated within the Society—careful reasoning, openness to disagreement, fidelity to a shared good—are precisely those that have eroded in many parts of our common life. In an era of polarization and institutional distrust, the renewal of a single profession might seem modest. But professions have long served as carriers of cultural norms. When they recover their internal standards, they can exert a quiet but powerful influence on the wider society.

For readers concerned about the future of universities and the health of public discourse, the Hippocratic Society merits attention. “HippSoc” does not offer a plan to change medicine from the top. Rather, it represents a ground-up movement of students and practitioners determined to continue medicine’s best traditions—dialogue and formation in professional communities in which serious questions can be asked, real disagreements aired, and young professionals shaped to practice with wisdom and integrity.

That work is unlikely to generate headlines. But it may prove, over time, to be one of the more durable forms of renewal available to us.

Farr Curlin is Trent Professor of Medical Humanities and co-director of the Theology, Medicine, and Culture Initiative at Duke University.