Blueprint for Reform: Teacher Preparation critiques the quality of instruction in schools of education. Future teachers are not being taught the essential knowledge they need to effectively teach reading and math. Teachers who receive an impoverished education can only pass on an impoverished education. This Blueprint provides actionable solutions for state legislators and university trustees to stop this vicious circle.

Key Recommendations:

Consult the Evidence: Align education with the latest findings in the science of reading.

Teach Content Knowledge: Require institutions to teach fundamental content knowledge of American civics, culture, and history.

Measure Knowledge: States should issue licensure exams that individually test each content area.

Depoliticize Curricula: Eliminate DEI-focused curriculum requirements in teacher education programs.

Open New Pathways: Enable teacher candidates to seek alternative routes to licensure.

Do the Math : Ensure programs have clearly articulated mathematics standards that cover key content areas.

Accountability : Hold teacher education programs accountable for how well they prepare future teachers.



These recommendations aim to improve education quality and outcomes for both teachers and the nation’s youngest students.





