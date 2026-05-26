Standardized tests are a vital tool for policymakers working to ensure fairness in college admissions and drive student success. In practice, these assessments serve two critical purposes: they allow universities to identify students who may struggle academically, and they help highly selective institutions distinguish among a vast pool of otherwise well-qualified applicants.

Research consistently demonstrates that standardized tests are the most objective and reliable predictors of success both in college and beyond. When paired with GPA, they create an equitable baseline, ensuring that admissions decisions are rooted in academic merit rather than family wealth, connections, or identity.

This objective screening is especially crucial for the nation’s public flagship institutions. Receiving tens of thousands of applications each year—far exceeding their capacity—these selective universities need reliable tools to identify students most likely to thrive in a rigorous academic environment. Standardized testing remains the single best mechanism for the job.

Ensuring equal opportunity at these flagship universities is essential for maintaining accountability and restoring public trust. In 50-State Comparison: Standardized Testing Requirements at Public Flagship Universities, we provide a comprehensive set of actionable policy recommendations designed specifically for university admissions offices and state policymakers.