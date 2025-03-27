Should Universities Cater to Retirees?

The U.S. population is aging. By 2034, the number of people over 65 will be greater than the number under 18 for the first time in United States history. At the same time, universities and colleges across the country are faced with a new reality: an impending enrollment cliff as fewer adolescents come of age and many young students choose alternative educational pathways.

Perhaps consequently, the standard American educational timeline may be beginning to evolve, as American higher education creates new (and profitable) academic options for older adults and senior citizens. Not only is life expectancy on the rise, but older adults often have more money, as well as the freedom to explore their interests. As Inside Higher Ed reported last year, universities have started to adapt to these shifting demographics in the hopes of correcting their anticipated enrollment declines.

Higher-education options for aging Americans have the potential to be a win-win academic solution. Studies have long shown a correlation between working later and living longer. While the causation is questionable, the relationship does indicate that work represents more than just a paycheck for many people. Work gives individuals a purpose and the ability to contribute and find meaning with others.

Thus, higher-education options for aging Americans have the potential to be a win-win academic solution. Such offerings can help universities and colleges increase their enrollments (and thereby their bottom lines) while also helping aging Americans stimulate their minds and prepare themselves for a second career or simply a more satisfying lifetime of learning. Nevertheless, if universities decide to venture into this new market, they should be careful to provide truly valuable educational opportunities, not just go after easy money.

If universities venture into this new market, they should be careful to provide truly valuable educational opportunities. As IHE reports, a new term has begun to crop up in higher-ed circles: the university-based retirement community (UBRC). One such community can be found at Arizona State University. In this UBRC, located on the main campus, over 200 senior residents are able to immerse themselves in an educational community while still enjoying the support of living with others their age. Similar arrangements can be found at Penn State, Notre Dame, and the University of Michigan, among other institutions. Many countries in the world, particularly in Asia, have societies that are more connected intergenerationally. However, for the United States, this has long been a weak area. UBRCs have great potential to help strengthen multi-generational connections and increase the quality of life for older Americans.

The UNC System is currently dabbling in the idea of helping older adults participate in higher education. UNC Asheville, for example, offers classes specifically for senior citizens. Enrolled students can participate and learn without worrying about exams. Across the UNC System, and in response to state law, North Carolina residents age 65 and older may audit classes tuition-free, on a space-available basis.

Considering our demographic future, likely slowing enrollments, and a senior-citizen interest level that may well continue to grow, the UNC System should consider expanding its educational choices that are geared toward older adults in particular. Can such programs be monetized given the aforementioned statute? Perhaps not. But building relationships with more North Carolinians can only help our state universities.

Grace Hall is a communications assistant at the James G. Martin Center for Academic Renewal. She works and lives in Georgia.