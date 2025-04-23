50-State Comparison: College Graduation Rates

Public institutions have a unique responsibility to serve their students well and use their taxpayer-funded resources effectively. Some states, however, produce better outcomes than others. This is made clear in the Martin Center’s 50-State Comparison on college graduation rates, which evaluates each state on four key metrics of institutional success: the first-year retention rate, the 4-year graduation rate, the 6-year graduation rate, and the transfer-out rate among public universities.

This comparison is aimed at informing policymakers, university administrators, and the public on the state of public higher education and recommending concrete ways it can be improved.

The data presented in this 50-State Comparison underscores a wide variation of state outcomes. For example, the average 4-year graduation rate in Alaska is 18 percent. That number jumps to 53 percent in Delaware and 52 percent in Virginia. Nationally, the average 4-year graduation rate at public universities is 34 percent.

Too many institutions, even in the highest-performing states, are failing to help students complete their degrees on time. The Martin Center outlines cost-effective and evidence-based reforms that states and institutions can undertake to boost student achievement.

Recommendations include:

Implementing Structured Degree Pathways

Streamlining Credit Transfers

Implementing Performance-Based Funding

Adopting a Year-Round Academic Calendar

Encouraging Full-Time Enrollment

Promoting Competency-Based Education and Prior Learning Assessments

Leveraging Data Analytics to Identify At-Risk Students

Aligning Financial Aid with Academic Progress

Prioritizing Course Availability for Required Classes

Accepting Military Transcripts for Academic Credit

Introducing 3-Year Degrees in Select Disciplines

Poor graduation rates signal inefficient use of resources and delayed entry of productive citizens into the economy. Improving graduation rates is crucial for the welfare of individual students and for the nation as a whole.