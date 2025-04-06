Model Legislation: REACH Act

The REACH Act is model legislation that ensures students at public colleges and universities receive a foundational education in American history and government by requiring a credit-bearing course on the nation’s founding documents. The Act is designed to promote civic literacy, foster informed citizenship, and strengthen understanding of the principles that undergird the American republic. This important initiative is being undertaken in collaboration with the Act’s original author, U.S. Marine and civic education advocate Jameson Broggi.

Civic knowledge in the United States is in serious decline. Surveys and assessments consistently show that college graduates lack even a basic understanding of the Constitution, the structure of government, and the historical foundations of American liberty. While many institutions claim to support civic education, few offer rigorous, required coursework in this area. The REACH Act addresses this deficiency by restoring essential content to the undergraduate curriculum and ensuring students engage directly with the original texts that have shaped the American experiment in self-government.

Key Points:

Undergraduate students are required to take a three credit hour course on American government that would require them to read original documents, including the Constitution, the Declaration of Independence, five Federalist Papers, the Emancipation Proclamation, the Gettysburg Address, and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s Letter from Birmingham Jail.

Students must pass a cumulative exam based on the readings, constituting at least 20 percent of the course grade.

The course will not add additional credit hours to students’ degrees.

Colleges will be held accountable with annual compliance reports.

The REACH Act reinforces the civic mission of public higher education by requiring instruction in the fundamental principles of American democracy. It encourages intellectual engagement with enduring ideas rather than fleeting ideological trends. By focusing on primary sources, the Act promotes a shared civic framework and helps prepare students for thoughtful participation in a free society. At the same time, it provides flexibility for institutions and students, respecting academic standards while ensuring accountability.





