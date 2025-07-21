Five Steps to Revive the Liberal Arts

For centuries, the liberal arts have been a cornerstone of academic life at Western universities.

A liberal-arts education offers an interdisciplinary foundation in the humanities, natural and social sciences, and mathematics, rather than focusing on a single field of study. It is designed to cultivate reason, moral character, and civic understanding. The goal is to shape students into critical thinkers with problem-solving skills applicable across a broad range of careers.

Historically, higher education was grounded in the study of the Great Books—the foundational texts of Western civilization. The works of Aristotle, Plato, Aquinas, and others grapple with enduring questions of truth, justice, beauty, and the human condition.

Once a cornerstone of higher learning, the liberal arts are now experiencing a decline in both popularity and enrollment. Fewer universities offer liberal-arts programs, and even more students are opting not to pursue them.

Colleges increasingly view students as customers and prioritize job training over broad intellectual development. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, the number of humanities graduates has dropped significantly, with some institutions reporting declines of 50 percent or more. Between 2012 and 2020, the number of graduates with humanities degrees fell by 29.6 percent.

Though nearly endless online articles sing its praises, many students and parents feel that a liberal-arts education is no longer relevant in today’s job market, claiming it fails to equip them with the practical skills needed for 21st-century careers. This has raised concerns about the job prospects and earning potential of liberal-arts graduates.

Yet, despite ongoing challenges, liberal-arts education is far from dead. Across the country, there is a growing movement to reform general-education curricula by placing greater emphasis on the liberal arts and humanities.

Great Books colleges are springing up nationwide, and some argue that, with the rise of AI displacing business and tech jobs, the liberal-arts degree is poised for a revival.

While a liberal-arts renaissance is unfolding at both the state and institutional levels, everyday citizens can also play a role in bringing it back to life.

Here are five practical steps you and your family can take to help revive liberal-arts education in your community and on your campus.

Read Great Books of the Western World

In an age of clickbait headlines, 30-second reels, and trashy reality TV, reading a book has become a rarity. According to a Gallup survey, Americans are reading fewer books than in years past—with college graduates showing the steepest decline.

Roughly 48 percent of adults reported reading at least one book in the past year. With the rise of megapublishers, the proliferation of authors and genres, and the compromises of mass production, some argue that the overall quality of published works has diminished.

Anyone concerned about the future of Western civilization and the renewal of academia must return to the foundations. Great Books of the Western World is a 54-volume series originally published in 1952 by Encyclopaedia Britannica. It features works by authors such as Aristotle, Plato, Aquinas, and Shakespeare, among others.

These texts spark enduring ideas and meaningful conversations, offering personal enrichment and a renewed faith in the “Permanent Things.”

The Great Books spark enduring ideas and meaningful conversations, offering personal enrichment and a renewed faith in the permanent things. The Great Books series is widely available online. For those who prefer physical copies, used sets can often be found for a few hundred dollars on eBay or Amazon. And, for a deeper engagement, St. John’s College offers an excellent reading list based on its undergraduate curriculum.

Start a Book Club

Once you’ve become familiar with the Great Books of the Western World, consider starting a book club in your local community.

It’s estimated that over five million Americans belong to book clubs, covering a wide range of topics.

By launching a book club centered on the Great Books, you can build a community rooted in liberal learning—encouraging friends and neighbors to engage with the good, the true, and the beautiful.

Your book club doesn’t have to meet in person. You can also reconnect with childhood or college friends by inviting them to join virtually. It’s a great way to catch up and relive old memories while diving into meaningful texts.

Before getting started, be sure to establish a monthly schedule and a discussion format to keep things organized and engaging.

Reframe the Narrative

Over the past 30 years, it has become increasingly common to dismiss liberal-arts education as outdated, impractical, and misaligned with the needs of the modern workforce. In the last decade alone, the number of humanities graduates has dropped by nearly 30 percent, and many universities have closed their Great Books programs.

In recent years, mainstream media outlets have declared the end of liberal-arts education—often citing data to support the claim. However, the rise of AI has dramatically altered the landscape.

This is why we must challenge the notion that liberal-arts studies are outdated or impractical. We should instead highlight their essential role in fostering critical thinking, responsible citizenship, and cultural literacy. A liberal-arts education produces well-rounded individuals equipped to adapt in a rapidly changing economy.

The once-popular advice to “learn to code” hasn’t aged well. Many business leaders have careers that demonstrate the value of a liberal-arts education and its ability to support professional success. For example, Carly Fiorina rose from a liberal-arts-educated receptionist to CEO of Hewlett-Packard. She credits her Medieval history and philosophy degree with teaching her critical thinking and adaptability—skills essential for navigating the business world and tech innovations.

A forthcoming UNC report argues that liberal-arts education is essential for career preparation and long-term societal impact. There are also institutional efforts underway to reshape the narrative. A forthcoming report, A Liberal Arts-Based Education as Fundamental Career Readiness, prepared by the 2024-25 UNC Faculty Assembly, argues that liberal-arts education is essential for career preparation and long-term societal impact. The report highlights how a liberal-arts foundation cultivates transferable skills, civic responsibility, and analytical agility—qualities that are increasingly vital in a rapidly evolving workforce.

Among the report’s claims are assertions similar to those in this article. Study of the liberal arts “develops well-rounded individuals who are able to operate under rapidly-changing circumstances.” Such learners “become the kind of student[s] who can be nimble, creative and effective as society develops.” Re-anchored to the liberal arts, “a UNC System education can continue to produce thoughtful leaders and engaged citizens who contribute to an engaged, collaborative, and productive world.”

So the next time someone calls the liberal arts outdated or impractical, be sure to mention this report.

Encourage Your Kids to Choose a Great Books College

Colleges and universities are no longer what they once were. Today, many function as diploma mills and ideological echo chambers, having shifted away from their original mission while adopting a consumer-driven business model.

The purpose of higher education is not merely to provide job training or a career pathway—it is meant to shape character, worldview, and civic virtue.

Unfortunately, few institutions still uphold that vision. In recent years, some campuses have even become hubs for anti-Israel protests and political unrest.

Yet there remains a beacon of hope: Great Books colleges.

Great Books colleges offer academic rigor and emphasize the Socratic method, deeply rooted in the Western intellectual tradition.

These institutions stand in contrast to those that provide DEI-driven indoctrination, offering a meaningful alternative to the prevailing job-training-with-wokeness model of higher education. Today, there is a growing network of 48 Great Books programs at public and private universities across the United States.

Some, such as Hillsdale College and Grove City College, refuse federal funding to maintain institutional independence. Others, such as Wyoming Catholic College, go even further—prohibiting students from possessing cell phones on campus.

Great Books colleges promote critical thinking, moral reasoning, and civic virtue—qualities urgently needed in a time of cultural decline in Western civilization.

Real change happens step by step—at the state level. The Martin Center published a comprehensive study, Preserving the Canon: Great Books Programs at America’s Colleges and Universities—an excellent reference for anyone considering college options for their child.

At stake is not only our cultural inheritance but the lessons of thousands of years. Contact Your State Legislators

While all eyes are often on Washington, D.C., the nation’s capital has become a place where bold, reforming ideas go to die.

Real and lasting change happens step by step—at the state level. State governments play a critical role in shaping public-education policy and funding. That’s why state legislators need to hear from citizens who care about liberal-arts education and academic renewal. Their decisions can either help revive the liberal arts or deliver a decisive blow to its future.

As a constituent, you can voice your support for liberal-arts programs in public schools and universities. You can also urge your legislators to fund Great Books curricula and promote greater transparency in general-education requirements at state universities. Asking your state representatives about administrative bloat and DEI mandates can help advance meaningful higher-education reform in your state.

It’s never been easier to contact your legislators. A concise, respectful email explaining why liberal-arts education matters—while raising concerns about declining academic standards, fragmented “cafeteria-style” curricula, and the erosion of civics education—can go a long way.

Ask your state legislator to meet with you in person or over Zoom. And if you’re comfortable speaking in public, consider testifying at legislative hearings to support or oppose bills related to higher education.

Individuals alone will not save the liberal arts. But individuals can help create the vast popular wave of public sentiment and action that will do so. At stake is not only our cultural inheritance but the lessons of thousands of years of Western wisdom and truth. We owe it to our children to preserve them.

Jovan Tripkovic is communications manager at the James G. Martin Center for Academic Renewal.