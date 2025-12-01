North Carolina Universities Are Finally Delivering for Veterans

This fall, the University of North Carolina System enrolled more than 23,000 military-affiliated students, the largest number in its history. This milestone signals real change in a state recognized for its strong military presence but not always for its higher-education system’s support of military students.

The state has not always been as military-friendly as it now aims to be. Three years ago, UNC leaders admitted the system was falling short: Credit for military training was hit-or-miss, policies were inconsistent, and too many veterans were left navigating confusing requirements. Service members often spent years mastering technical skills, only for their experience to be undervalued in the classroom.

Not prioritizing service members in higher education means underutilizing one of the state’s greatest assets. But now, after reforms and new partnerships, progress is finally visible. What has changed, and will the system’s new momentum last?

In 2022, the Martin Center outlined how policies to support military students across North Carolina’s universities were fragmented and inconsistent, with few campuses offering clear pathways for translating military experience into academic credit. Twelve years ago, the North Carolina General Assembly promised a credit-transfer system for service members, so their skills could transfer as course credits. However, this promise lagged, and many veterans were required to complete coursework that duplicated training they had already had during their periods of service. This created an unfriendly environment for those with military backgrounds, making further education a less appealing prospect.

Over the past three years, the UNC System has worked to close those gaps. Because hundreds of thousands of active-duty personnel, reservists, and veterans are stationed or living in North Carolina, not prioritizing service members in higher education means underutilizing one of the state’s greatest assets. Over the past three years, the UNC System has worked to close those gaps and translate talk of “military friendliness” into actual results.

A big step came with revamping the Military Equivalency System (MES) in April 2024. Service members can now see how on-the-job experience translates to earned college credit within the UNC System. The MES dashboard contains thousands of equivalencies between military occupations and training and academic courses. The database is designed to ensure that training in areas such as cybersecurity, logistics, and healthcare counts toward relevant degrees.

The goal is that the tool will shorten the time it takes to get a degree and reduce costs for students, especially if they’ve already mastered academic skills in uniform. Systemwide statistics on credits awarded and time to a degree have not been published, but record-high enrollment among military-affiliated students suggests that the reforms are having a real, positive impact.

In 2024, Congress gave $7.8 million in federal funding to help UNC System universities modernize their technical infrastructure to expand support for adult learners. This helps North Carolina’s military population, members of which are typically older than your average college student.

Also, many military-affiliated students have to juggle family or service obligations alongside their coursework. Over the last few years, the UNC System has slowly broadened its online options, such that there are now more than 450 fully online degree and certificate programs across high-demand fields such as cybersecurity, data analytics, nursing, and information technology. These options closely align with the skills that many service members gain during active duty.

By pairing online learning options with relevant career pathways, the system is opening new doors for veterans. Adult learners often have a career mindset, focused more on practicality rather than on exploration. These changes meet some of the learning-philosophy needs of adult learners.

Beyond the classroom, the UNC System has partnered with organizations that aim to help military-affiliated students translate their skills into entrepreneurship. One example of this is a collaboration with Bunker Labs, a national nonprofit that supports veteran-owned startups. Another agreement is with XVIII Airborne Corps, the U.S. Army’s strategic global response force at Fort Bragg. Its purpose is to expand education and research collaboration in STEM fields and innovation relevant to national security.

The Army Pathfinder Airborne program complements these efforts by bringing soldiers and university researchers together in teams to pursue soldier-led innovation. It’s a congressionally funded initiative at the Army Research Laboratory.

These partnerships are important because they create pathways for veterans to apply their experience in meaningful ways, which also benefits the state. Such deals allow veterans to transfer their skills and develop more within the state’s higher-education economy. By allowing veterans to translate their military skills into civilian careers, policymakers drive economic growth in the state and strengthen North Carolina’s role in national-security research and innovation.

Partnerships create pathways for veterans to apply their experience in meaningful ways. Beyond the UNC System, the state’s community colleges also provide support through scholarships and funds. This occurs in programs such as the North Carolina Military Tuition Assistance Program, which helps cover tuition and fees for active-duty service members, veterans, and their dependents. Colleges also offer scholarships specifically for those who have served. The NC Patriot Star Family Recovery Scholarship gives up to $6,500 per semester to help military and veteran families afford higher education. The North Carolina Scholarships for Children of Wartime Veterans has given over 20,000 scholarships to the children of N.C. veterans, money that can cover tuition and room and board at public institutions. The NC Division of Veterans Affairs Scholarship offers full tuition at state-supported institutions for children of disabled, deceased, combat, or POW/MIA veterans. These resources make higher education more accessible for military students who might face financial barriers, whether at four-year state institutions or community colleges.

Sustainable success will depend on the UNC System’s ability to keep evolving with the needs of those who have served. The UNC System has made major strides in supporting military students, but there’s always room to grow. Transparency remains a challenge, as figuring out how credits are evaluated or which programs best fit skill sets can be confusing. Some visibility on how prior learning and skills gained in service are assessed could help improve the transition process from the military to higher education.

Flexibility is another area with room for improvement; even in an academic world with more online options, course schedules and residency requirements can make it difficult for those still serving or those balancing family obligations.

Mental-health resources specific to veterans’ experiences could also make a big impact, especially for those just transitioning from active duty to civilian life. Investing in more specialized academic advisors, specifically to guide military-affiliated students through the confusing maze of benefits, credits, and career pathways, would ensure that progress continues.

The UNC System is on the right path and has made great strides; however, sustainable success will depend on its ability to keep evolving with the needs of those who have served.

Reagan Allen is the North Carolina reporter for the James G. Martin Center for Academic Renewal.