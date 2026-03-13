World University Rankings Are a Scam

[Editor’s note: Last week, contributor Bruce Gilley considered in this space China’s malign influence on academic research and publishing. Today’s article continues the conversation in the context of world university rankings.]

Earlier this year, a New York Times report described a dramatic reversal in global university rankings. In the early 2000s, American institutions dominated the tables measuring scientific output. Seven of the top 10 were U.S. schools, led by Harvard University. Only one Chinese institution, Zhejiang University, appeared in the top 25.

Today, the map looks very different. Chinese universities dominate the upper tiers of rankings produced by groups such as Leiden and the Nature Index. Commentators talk about a new academic world order. Some declare American decline. Others announce Chinese supremacy. Both conclusions rest on a shaky premise: that modern rankings measure what we think they measure.

The alteration concerns how rankings define excellence and how efficiently certain systems learned to exploit that definition. They do not.

What changed is not that American universities forgot how to do research. Despite years submerged in identity politics and DEI nonsense, their output is higher than it was two decades ago. Instead, the alteration concerns how rankings define excellence and how efficiently certain systems learned to exploit that definition. Today’s tables lean heavily on two variables: how many papers a university produces and how often those papers are cited. That formula rewards scale, coordination, and relentless production. It punishes reflection, risk, and dissent. It also favors countries that can mobilize research as they might a factory line, scaling scholarship the way factories scale production. No country fits that description better than China, which has built exactly the system that global rankings now reward.

World rankings favor countries that can mobilize research as they might a factory line. China pours state money into selected disciplines, especially those that yield quick publications. It pressures scholars to publish in English-language journals. It nudges citation networks into tight loops in which researchers cite one another and lift entire institutions at once. What looks like an organic rise of genius is closer to bureaucratic optimization. The result looks like academic ascent but behaves like a rise in industrial output.

Rankings now measure capacity more than character. They count papers without asking what questions those papers are allowed to ask. A physics article looks identical in a database whether it was written in an open seminar room or under a political ceiling. A chemistry breakthrough is treated the same whether the researcher is free to challenge doctrine or must salute it.

That blind spot matters. A university isn’t meant to function as a printing press, even if many now do. It is supposed to be a place where ideas collide, where dogma is tested, and where inconvenient truths are tolerated. Modern rankings have largely dropped those criteria because they cannot be easily quantified. Freedom of inquiry doesn’t fit into a spreadsheet. Classroom quality doesn’t scale neatly into a chart. The result is a scoreboard that mistakes motion for progress.

China’s surge should therefore raise red flags. If an authoritarian system can dominate rankings simply by organizing output, then the rankings reward efficiency, not enlightenment. They track logistics, not liberty. They celebrate production while ignoring the permission scholars and researchers need to follow the truth wherever it runs.

At the same time, American universities haven’t always helped their own case. Over the past decade, many have embraced DEI not as a moral framework but as an administrative empire. Entire offices now exist to police language, regulate hiring, and manage feelings. Faculty are trained to signal virtue. Students are trained to see disagreement as harm. In some departments (especially the social sciences and humanities), political loyalty counts more than intellectual courage. The Trump administration has pushed back, but the damage will take years to undo, and some of it may never be reversed.

When universities devote more energy to “bias statements” than to defending debate, their prestige erodes. When syllabi revolve around grievance rather than greatness, the case for academic excellence weakens.

The irony is that American universities still possess what China cannot replicate. Prestige is not only a function of output but of trust. The world still sends its best students to the United States, not because Americans publish the most papers but because American institutions remain associated with open inquiry, strong peer review, and an intellectual reputation built over centuries. Stanford’s name still carries weight because it signals more than productivity. It signals a tradition of free thought, even when that tradition is under pressure.

China understands this. That is why it tries to buy prestige with scale. It builds gleaming campuses, recruits foreign scientists, and advertises its ranking positions on official websites. State media celebrates each rise in the rankings as proof of national strength. But prestige cannot be mass-produced. It depends on whether scholars are trusted to tell the truth when the truth is uncomfortable. In China, truth is malleable, subject to approval from Beijing.

Multiple studies suggest that Chinese researchers cite one another at unusually high rates. There are other questionable aspects to China’s ranking climb that deserve attention. Citation inflation is one. Multiple studies suggest that Chinese researchers cite one another at unusually high rates. Journal saturation is another. Thousands of niche journals now exist largely to absorb the output of vast research systems, not to advance understanding. When publication becomes an industrial requirement rather than an intellectual achievement, incentives warp. Speed replaces judgment. Quantity crowds out scrutiny. Everyone must publish and publish fast. Rigor becomes optional, with quality a collateral damage. China is often called a paper tiger politically. In academia, the term is literal.

China is often called a paper tiger politically. In academia, the term is literal. Then there is the political environment. Research in sensitive areas is shaped by state priorities. Topics that flatter power flourish. Topics that threaten it vanish. A university system that cannot investigate its own government freely cannot claim full academic credibility, no matter how many papers it produces.

Rankings don’t register this. They see only numbers. They don’t ask whether a sociologist may study ethnic policy or whether a historian may examine party mistakes. They don’t ask whether a biologist may publish findings that contradict official narratives. They assume freedom and count output. That assumption is doing enormous work and very little thinking.

Western universities, meanwhile, face a different danger. They are tempted to chase the same metrics. When administrators obsess over rankings, they pressure faculty to publish faster and more often. They turn scholarship into a treadmill. In that race, universities risk losing what once made them distinct. This is especially true in the United States, whose universities produced some of the greatest thinkers and researchers in history.

The deeper scandal is that rankings pretend to be neutral arbiters of excellence while quietly reshaping behavior. They don’t merely measure universities. In many ways, they train them. They push institutions toward what can be counted and away from what must be cultivated. They favor systems that can mass-produce knowledge and disadvantage those that prize independence. Like a Made-in-China toilet, high rankings achieved by gaming such a system look impressive but inevitably crack under pressure.

China’s rise should therefore be read less as a triumph and more as a warning. It shows how easily metrics can be captured by power. It shows how fragile the idea of a university becomes when numbers replace norms.

This does not mean American universities deserve sympathy. Many have squandered public trust by prioritizing ideology over inquiry. They lecture about inclusion while excluding dissent. They claim to defend diversity while narrowing the range of acceptable thought. In doing so, they weaken the very prestige that once distinguished them from bureaucratic research factories.

Yet, even now, American universities remain closer to the true purpose of higher education than do their Chinese counterparts. They still host arguments the state cannot script. They still produce scholars who challenge authority—some brilliant, some of the fraudulent Ibram X. Kendi variety. And they still operate in a system where bad ideas can be publicly demolished rather than quietly buried.

That is the real measure of academic strength: not how many papers appear in a database but whether forbidden questions can be asked without fear. Not how fast research is produced but whether it can offend the powerful. Not how high a university ranks but how freely it thinks.

Rankings can’t see this. They never could. China’s rise exposes that flaw more clearly than any academic critique.

The danger is not that the Chinese government invests in science. It is that the West is learning the wrong lesson from China’s success. If universities respond by copying the factory model, they will win the tables but lose their soul.

The future of higher education doesn’t depend on who publishes the most but on who remains brave enough to publish what shouldn’t be easy to publish at all. By that standard, America’s universities are still worth defending, even as they deserve to be scolded. China’s surge in rankings should prompt a sharper question at home: What exactly are we measuring, and why are we letting a spreadsheet decide what excellence means?

If the answer is merely numbers, then the contest is already lost. If the answer is integrity, then prestige still belongs to those who allow honest inquiry.

John Mac Ghlionn is a psychosocial researcher and essayist. His work has been published by the New York Post, Sydney Morning Herald, Newsweek, National Review, and the Spectator (U.S.). He covers psychology and social relations and has a keen interest in social dysfunction and media manipulation.