Degrees Still Matter—But They’re Not Enough

A recent poll shows employers still value college degrees, but they are worried about a skills gap between what they need and what candidates actually possess.

Earlier this year, Lumina Foundation and Gallup surveyed 2,000 U.S. employers across a range of industries. The results show that employers still value higher education and still expect degrees to matter in hiring. But many employers are expressing concerns about cost, accessibility, and a growing mismatch between what candidates are bringing to the table and what jobs actually require.

College degrees clearly remain important and preferred. Many industries continue to struggle to find candidates with the right skills, raising questions about higher education’s ability to prepare its graduates for the current workforce. The survey found that 48 percent of employers believe most jobs at their organizations require a college degree, and 75 percent think a degree will remain as important or become even more important over the next five years. About three-quarters would still prefer candidates with a degree, even if the position does not formally require one.

College degrees clearly remain important and preferred. But when graduates enter the workforce with obvious skill gaps, questions arise about practicality and alignment with employer needs. A glaring 69 percent of employers report that recent college graduates need a great deal or moderate amount of additional training upon hiring to be successful in their role. But 93 percent of current associate and bachelor’s degree students are confident their school is teaching them the skills they need to get the type of job they want.

This disconnect matters.

Students are enrolling in degree programs and studying to earn good grades without realizing that their studies may not translate into the skills employers are actually looking for.

What can be done?

Institutions should take a hard look at whether they are producing graduates who are readily employable. Institutions should take a hard look at whether they are producing graduates who are readily employable and equipped with the right skills to fill jobs. They should also be talking to employers about what skills are in demand. Regular curriculum reviews and open dialogue between employers and institutions can help narrow the gap between what students are being taught in class and what employers seek.

The poll also shows that 56 percent of employers are having difficulty finding candidates with the right skills, and 38 percent say their business has had to hire foreign-born workers due to a perceived shortage of American workers with the skills they need. At a time when the return on investment of a college degree is increasingly questioned, institutions can preserve their relevance and quell doubts by evaluating students’ skills and readiness through the lens of their potential employers.

Magdalene Horzempa is a 2025 Carolina Cardinal fellow at the James G. Martin Center for Academic Renewal, a former Martin Center intern, a graduate of UNC-Chapel Hill, and a board member of the UNC Alumni Free Speech Alliance.