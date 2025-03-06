Abysmal K-12 Achievement Demands Ed-School Reform

The latest National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) results paint a grim picture of American education. In 2024, 40 percent of fourth graders and 33 percent of eighth graders scored below the “basic” level in reading, marking a continued decline from both 2022 and the pre-pandemic baseline in 2019. Mathematics scores have also dropped, raising alarms among educators and policymakers alike.

As experts search for explanations, one glaring issue stands out: the quality of teacher-education programs. The Martin Center’s latest report, Blueprint for Reform: Teacher Preparation, argues that America’s education schools are failing to equip teachers with the fundamental knowledge necessary to improve student outcomes.

The report critiques teacher-preparation programs for prioritizing pedagogy over subject-matter expertise. Many education schools emphasize student-centered-learning theories while neglecting the importance of content knowledge, leaving future teachers ill-prepared to provide the instruction students need to succeed.

“Teachers cannot impart what they do not have,” the report states, highlighting a critical link between teachers’ mastery of content and students’ ability to comprehend texts and solve mathematical problems. Research has shown that reading comprehension depends heavily on a student’s background knowledge in subjects like history, science, and literature. Yet, many teacher-preparation programs fail to provide prospective educators with the depth of knowledge needed to build strong foundational skills in their students.

The report also criticizes the growing emphasis on diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, arguing that these ideological focuses divert attention from evidence-based teaching strategies. Instead of ensuring teachers are proficient in essential subjects, many education schools require coursework rooted in activism rather than academic rigor. The result, the report warns, is a system that produces underprepared teachers who struggle to provide students with the necessary tools for success.

The Blueprint provides actionable solutions for state legislators and university trustees to address these deficiencies. Specifically, the Martin Center recommends that universities require teacher candidates to take rigorous coursework in their subject areas, including at least 10 credit hours in elementary mathematics. The report also calls for policymakers to enforce content licensure tests and explore alternative certification routes that prioritize subject mastery over traditional education degrees.

The consequences of poor teacher preparation extend far beyond the classroom. As literacy and math proficiency rates decline, so do students’ chances of succeeding in higher education and the workforce.

Reforming teacher education is no longer just a policy debate—it is an urgent necessity.

Read the report here.