How “Free” Are North Carolina’s Colleges?

“Diversity” is a word that we’ve heard frequently over the last few years. Immediately, race, gender, and sexual orientation come to mind. Many universities use the word in those senses as a badge of morality, projecting their “virtuous” nature. However, political diversity is much more important and beneficial for learning and developing critical-thinking skills—which, after all, is the very point of higher education … right?

Instead of obsessing over immutable characteristics, colleges should focus on promoting diversity of thought. Instead of obsessing over immutable characteristics, colleges should focus on promoting diversity of thought, which would encourage open dialogue and push people to discuss difficult topics. By admitting students with a range of political beliefs, ideologies, and perspectives, universities broaden the conversation, which reduces groupthink. Whether you’re liberal, conservative, progressive, libertarian, or even socialist, your voice is essential to political discussion and should be welcomed at all universities provided you meet the standards of admission. Including students with different political viewpoints fosters greater tolerance and respect.

To achieve political diversity at an institution, one must first foster an environment where students can speak freely. Yet, to achieve political diversity at an institution, one must first foster an environment where students can speak freely. According to the latest findings from the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE), several North Carolina universities stand out in protecting free speech. In FIRE’s 2025 rankings, NC State ranks 7th nationally, with an overall score of 68.44 out of 100, giving it a green light and making it the highest-ranked school in the state for free speech. UNC Charlotte follows closely behind at 9th nationally, with a score of 66.51, giving it its own green light.

East Carolina and UNC Greensboro are also notable green-light recipients, ranking 13th and 22nd, respectively, and making the top 25 in the country. According to the Thomas B. Fordham Institute, East Carolina University has a 1:1.09 ratio of liberal to conservative students, making it one of the most politically balanced schools in the nation. Wake Forest University also does well in this regard, with a 1.25:1 ratio of liberal to conservative students.

Why are these schools ranked so well in terms of free speech and political diversity, and what can less diverse universities learn from their success? To begin with, NC State is politically balanced and has a culture of openness. Its free-speech policies support freedom of inquiry and the ability to research, learn, discuss, and publish without constraints. As Carolina Journal has noted, it is the only N.C. school that has achieved a “consistently high ranking over time,” specifically one in the top 20 nationwide. Censorship based on opinion or political viewpoint is not allowed. NC State has a land-grant mission that focuses on STEM, agriculture, engineering, and applied sciences. These disciplines often attract a wider ideological range of students, which adds to the political diversity on campus. Because of NC State’s more diverse political environment, students enjoy debate and discussion rather than echo chambers where one view dominates. The university even has a “Free Expression Tunnel,” where students can spray-paint whatever they want, as well as gather, debate, and converse.

UNC Charlotte has a “green-light” rating from FIRE with “fair” speech-code ratings. None of the university’s policies restrict speech or expression in vague, unexplained ways. According to FIRE, UNC Charlotte’s “internet usage,” “speech events,” “philosophy and purpose,” and other policies are marked green. The policies in the yellow category concern bullying and sexual harassment; however, even these are clearly defined, including details. The university has a broad range of political clubs and organizations, against which the administration does not discriminate in funding or recognition. Whether you are conservative, liberal, libertarian, or progressive, you can find an organization to join. However, UNCC is not perfect, and there is still a skewed number of liberal to conservative students. FIRE surveys say that some conservative students feel overlooked and uncomfortable sharing their beliefs in class or on campus.

East Carolina University and UNC Greensboro are also politically diverse with an emphasis on free speech. ECU’s free-speech policies allow for peaceful protests, demonstrations, and diverse viewpoints without administrative interference. As previously stated, its liberal-to-conservative student-body ratio is almost perfect, making the political climate extremely tolerant. Both sides of the political spectrum report feeling able to coexist and express their views without restraint or pushback. ECU’s eastern location also serves a mix of urban and rural students, which often translates to a broader range of political ideologies.

According to the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, Davidson is ranked an astounding 127th in the nation, far below the top 25 schools. UNC Greensboro is another “green-light” school, according to FIRE. Although the student body is liberal-leaning, UNCG hosts initiatives like the BridgeUSA/Braver Angels debates. Also, the American Council of Trustees and Alumni podcast has reflected positively on civil discourse at the college. There seems to be a culture of “listen to understand, not to respond” at UNCG. This was apparent when Ben Shapiro came to speak at the university, and students of different political backgrounds (mostly) engaged respectfully.

Which N.C. schools fall short on political diversity and free speech? According to FIRE, Davidson College is ranked an astounding 127th in the nation, far below the top 25 schools. The college has a score of 47.37 and is in the yellow category for free speech. At Davidson, for every four-plus liberal students there is one conservative student, a 4.21:1 ratio.

Wake Forest is ranked low, as well, at 78, with a 51.01 rating in the yellow category. However, its liberal-to-conservative ratio is almost even at 1.25:1, as previously noted. UNC-Chapel Hill is in the green category with an unremarkable rating of 52.73, ranking at 62. Its liberal-to-conservative ratio is 2.35:1, making it a left-leaning school.

After reviewing some of Davidson’s free-speech policies, it’s clear that they are vague and undetailed even while ensuring a rudimentary “Commitment to Freedom of Expression.” Yet even that statement is an ideologically charged document, mentioning as it does that some voices on campus have previously been “muted based on race, ethnicity, sexuality, gender, disability, class, ideology, citizenship, and religious or political affiliation.” Ironically, FIRE surveys show similar deplatforming among conservative students, some of whom anonymously said that they felt obliged to lean left in essays or cater to what they thought their professors wanted to get a good grade.

Like Davidson, Wake Forest has a “Statement on Freedom of Expression and Academic Freedom,” but its language is also ambiguous. According to FIRE, Wake Forest’s 129th-place ranking in administrative support suggests that many students lack confidence in the university’s willingness to defend free speech when it counts. The institution is also ranked 147th for student “self-censorship,” suggesting that the campus culture is not an inviting atmosphere in which to share different points of view. UNC-Chapel Hill has made strides in free speech the last few years by adopting the Chicago Principles, a framework to protect free speech and robust debate on campus. However, it still has room for improvement. FIRE’s database says the state flagship is ranked 201st in self-censorship and 161st in openness, out of 251 surveyed colleges.

To improve political diversity and free speech and create a campus culture of discussion and debate without fear of reprisal, universities must actively cultivate and protect these values through intentional policies, programs, and leadership. Adopting clear, in-depth speech policies such as the Chicago Principles would be a positive step in the right direction. Administration and faculty must commit to viewpoint neutrality, meaning any disciplinary actions or regulations on campus should be applied equally, regardless of political affiliation. To ensure this happens, training on academic freedom and anti-speech bias would be beneficial.

Spaces for discussion and debate are also essential for creating an environment that welcomes different ideals. This could mean clubs, interdisciplinary panels, or speaker series. Initiatives that focus on civic life and leadership should be promoted, such as UNC’s Program for Public Discourse, which supports a culture of public deliberation through clubs. Including students of different political viewpoints in policy decisions directly impacts the political climate of the school. Universities should commit to hiring people of diverse political backgrounds, whether they are faculty or staff. According to student surveys, some students feel that professors have political agendas, and the best way to address this concern is by ensuring that colleges employ faculty with a broad range of political perspectives. Lastly, universities should conduct anonymous surveys or polls to regularly assess the campus’s political climate and gather honest feedback from students and staff.

North Carolina universities stand out and are national leaders for political diversity and free speech, but this doesn’t mean there isn’t room for improvement or stragglers among our great colleges. Regardless of where you fall on the political spectrum, open discourse and a welcoming environment to express what you believe are enriching. Only by protecting and promoting political diversity can higher education fulfill its fundamental mission: to teach students not what to think but how to think.

Reagan Allen is the state reporter for the James G. Martin Center for Academic Renewal.