Rather than emphasize excellence in teaching, America’s public universities now produce a glut of academic “research” that almost no one reads and which does not meaningfully advance human knowledge. Unfortunately, this activity not only inflates costs to taxpayers by millions of dollars, but it has also been corrupted by ideological gatekeeping at academic journals that control what is published.

With a special focus on those committed to transmitting knowledge of American Constitutionalism and Western Civilization, the American Higher Education Restoration Act would prioritize excellence in teaching, restore ideological diversity and intellectual seriousness in faculty hiring, and turn off the spigot of automatic taxpayer funding for intellectually unserious “research” projects of activist academics.