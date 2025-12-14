Charting a Better Collegiate & Workforce Education Course

This policy brief analyzes North Carolina’s experience launching Project Kitty Hawk, a nonprofit project of the UNC System that works with North Carolina’s public universities to “build pathways for adult learners to earn high-quality, workforce-aligned degrees and credentials from UNC System institutions.”

Project Kitty Hawk’s services mirror those provided by private online program managers. Its “Flight Path” programs include what PKH calls full-service delivery: “Comprehensive, end-to-end support in online program design, launch, and management – built specifically for adult learners, from first click to graduation.” It also offers targeted services, which it describes as “Unbundled support in key service areas like marketing, admissions, instructional design, and student success.” Such services are often provided to universities via partnerships with private online program managers.

So far, Project Kitty Hawk’s growth has been slower than anticipated. As of fall 2025, PKH has partnered with three universities to offer 14 programs. Since its inception, it has served roughly 5,100 students through its “Re-Enrollment” and “Flight Path” programs.

There have been other road bumps along the way as well, including both regulatory and institutional barriers. The high start-up cost and the challenges that Project Kitty Hawk has faced highlight the limitations of government-run online education initiatives and underscore the benefits of public-private partnerships.