From Elite University to National Brand

One of the wealthiest and most prestigious universities in the country is moving to establish campuses in Florida, California, and New York. Vanderbilt University is pursuing national expansion to grow its influence, increase enrollment, and tap into industry partnerships in finance, technology, and entrepreneurship.

Last year, the institution announced a $520-million graduate campus in West Palm Beach, Florida. Vanderbilt has leased a campus in Chelsea, in New York City, to be used as an undergraduate study-away location. And expansion to San Francisco is now set with the Tennessee university’s purchase of the California College of the Arts.

Scarcity is a part of prestige, and the institution’s brand may become diluted once more “Vanderbilts” pop up around the country. Vanderbilt isn’t replicating its institution but innovating it. These new sites may boost the local economies in question by bringing jobs, business, and new educational opportunities. They will certainly boost Vanderbilt’s national profile. During a time when many universities are cutting jobs and dropping programs, expansion seems like a good alternative. But what are the possible downsides?

The first rule of economics is simple: The more there is of something, the less it’s worth. That’s a lesson Vanderbilt University may want to remember as it expands beyond Nashville. Scarcity is a part of prestige, and the institution’s brand may become diluted once more “Vanderbilts” pop up around the country. Will a prestigious, world-class institution become the McDonald’s of the academic world as it outgrows its central campus?

Should elite colleges strive to be good everywhere or exceptional somewhere? Another possibility is that Vanderbilt could come to resemble a national corporation more than an academic community. Decisions in such an event might come to be more about profit than about learning and innovation. The institution’s core academic mission could be forgotten in pursuit of dominating the higher-education landscape monetarily. Its institutional brand and culture could be lost, too.

The hundreds of millions of dollars that are being spent on campuses far away could instead be spent on the original campus in Nashville. That money could be used to improve the one and only true Vanderbilt, adding to the campus, opening new programs, and, crucially, bringing in more students. Rather than spreading resources across multiple locations, the school could strengthen already existing departments, further investing in faculty, research, and student life. By reinforcing its values and academic community, Vanderbilt could attract more people to Nashville for their education.

Operating in different areas and political climates will inevitably provide challenges having to do with state regulations, accreditation status, and disputes over development. (See, for example, NYU’s controversial attempt to buy up much of Greenwich Village.) This could mean even more money spent and resources used. Students will also be separated into different geographic groups around the country, meaning they won’t have the same academic experiences, mission, and Vanderbilt spirit.

This expansion could push out local colleges and lessen institutional diversity. If you’re a state school, it might be hard to compete with a powerhouse name. Smaller universities already have trouble attracting students, faculty, and funding. This could well get worse after a nationally recognized university enters the market. If expansion becomes a popular idea for other Ivy League-caliber schools, then, over time, a handful of universities could dominate the market. This would reduce educational choice for students, creating a more uniform and less dynamic higher-education landscape.

Vanderbilt’s expansion may boost local economies and increase its reach, but is the reward worth the risks? In a country already dominated by commercialism, I worry that that mindset is now creeping into our universities. It comes down to one question: Should elite colleges strive to be good everywhere or exceptional somewhere?

Reagan Allen is the North Carolina reporter for the James G. Martin Center for Academic Renewal.