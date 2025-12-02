Faculty members at public universities are expected to educate students and advance knowledge through research in their fields of expertise. Academic research, however, has increasingly promoted ideological agendas over the pursuit of truth. The degradation of research raises serious questions about whether the academic research complex should continue to receive massive taxpayer support.

Academic journals serve as gatekeepers that are supposed to ensure academic quality through unbiased review of research results. One of the foremost journals in political science, The American Political Science Review (APSR), plainly demonstrates the politicization of academic research and the peer-review process—leading to a collapse in the basic quality controls of published “scholarship” at public and private universities alike.

“Peer Review Gone Wild: Flagship Political Science Journal Shows How Academic Gatekeepers Promote Ideology Over Scholarship,” by Timothy K. Minella of the Goldwater Institute, catalogs the evidence.